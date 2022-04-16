Schools grand champion to St Lawrence's Poll Dorset

For his shear volume of meat for a young ram he is outstanding - Peter Matus, judge Schools interbreed competition commenting on the grand champion

A shortwool Poll Dorset ram, showing milk teeth only, and exhibited by the show team from St Lawrence's Primary School, Coonabarabran, was judged into the grand champion schools exhibit during the schools interbreed competition in the Cox Pavilion.



The ram was presented with the Terry McGoldrick Memorial by Sue McGoldrick, widow of the late Terry McGoldrick, who, as a dedicated school teacher did so much during his career to promote the participation of schools in the showing of sheep.

Judge Peter Matus, from Bathurst, also had a career teaching agriculture and mentoring students through the process of breeding and preparing sheep for show.



He thought the garnd champion exhibit a complete young ram with an amazing conformation.



"He is a power packed ram, full of meat, really something," Mr Matus said.



"For his shear volume of meat for a young ram he is outstanding."

The champion ewe, a Poll Dorset, exhibited in the shortwool ewe class, displaying two sheep and over, was paraded by the show team from Elizabeth Macarthur High School, Narellan.

Mr Matus said she is an outstanding female, but was just pipped for the grand championship.

"She has a tremendous loin and beautiful finish," he said. "She is very correct and stands well."

The reserve champion ram, a two tooth and over Corriedale was exhibited by St Gregory's College, Campbelltown.

Mr Matus said the young ram carried a beautiful fleece and was structurally sound.

The reserve grand champion ewe, a milk tooth Corriedale, was also exhibited by the show team from St Gregory's College, Campbelltown.

Mr Matus said the ewe lamb was a very impressive young female.

In first place in the Pair of Rams any age was the Corriedale entry from St Gregory's College, while the second place was filled by the White Suffolk entry paraded by McIntyre High School, Inverell, and in third place was the Poll Dorset entry from St Lawrence's Primary School.

The Pair of Ewes was awarded to the White Dorset entry from Hay War Memorial High School, in second place was the White Suffolk entry from Macarthur Anglican High School, Cobbitty who also exhibited the third placed pair.

Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.