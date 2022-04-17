Champion Corriedale ram shown by Katrina Abbott

There were 42 Corriedales paraded before judge Jack Finch during the 2022 Sydney Royal Meat and Dual Purpose breed sheep show held in the Cox Pavilion.

Mr Finch, a wool auctioneer with Schute Bell Badgery Lumby in Sydney was very impressed with the high standard of the sheep in the various classes.

"It was quite a strong competition across the board in regard to trueness of type," he said.

"It was very even and especially among the young sheep which show great potential for the breed."

Ribbons were shared fairly evenly among the competitors.

Champion and reserve champion ewe - judge Jack Finch, SBBL, Sydney with Alex Gorey, St Gregory's College, Campbelltown and Katrina Abbott, Boolina, Wambool.

RESULTS:

Grand champion ram: Katrina Abbott, Boolina, Wambool



Reserve grand champion ram: Tony Manchester, Roseville Corriedale stud, Kingsvale



Grand champion ewe: St Gregory's College, Campbelltown



Reserve grand champion ewe: Katrina Abbott, Boolina, Wambool



Peter Taylor Group - Adam Fordham, Owen Seychell and Drew Aurisch, St Gregory's College, Campbelltown, with the group of one ram and two ewes for the interbreed group.

Ram with best sires fleece: Katrina Abbott, Boolina, Wambool



Best headed Corriedale: St Gregory's College, Campbelltown



Peter Taylor Group: St Gregory's College, Campbelltown



