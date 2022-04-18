Jackson calls out gaps in parties' ag policies

James Jackson has given a frank but brutal assessment of how the political parties are positioned just a month out from the federal election.

In his final election campaign of his term as NSW Farmers' president, Mr Jackson isn't holding back.

"There is a weakness from all political parties," Mr Jackson, noting that The Greens had to learn how to say the word dams.

"Dams are a part of mitigating the impact of climate change and are also a good battery to fuel energy transition," Mr Jackson said.

"They just cannot cross that Rubicon, and understand that "Green" can mean things like dams. That's their challenge."

He said the biggest call to action facing the Labor party was its moniker.

"Their name might be Labor but they don't have a comprehensive answer to the labour shortages in the Australian economy," he said.

"Labor needs to come clean on labour."

He questioned what Labor's policy was on the agricultural visa and seasonal workers, two programs that were currently helping with the labour shortage crisis.

"They need to break away from the Australian Workers Union and realise if they want to think of themselves as genuine economical managers for Australia they have to plan for labour shortages in a Labor economy," he said.

It didn't stop there. He said the Liberal party needed to learn what competition policy meant.

"They don't seem to want to embrace the idea that for the economy to work efficiently you have to have competition in terms of markets and inputs in agriculture," he said.

As for the National Party, he said they needed to come to the conclusion that biosecurity was a critical part of ensuring the sustainability of the ag sector.



Mr Jackson said they continued to refuse to fund biosecurity in a sustainable way with initiatives like the container tax or onshore biosecurity levy.

"The Nationals appear to be captive to the big end of town and have forgotten who votes for them," he said.

