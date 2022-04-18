Micathel clean sweep in Boer goat competition

DOMINATION: Micathel Boer Goats has stolen the show in this year's Boer goat competition. Best In Show was Micathel The Grand Daughter with judge Paul Ormsby and stud owner Marie Barnes. Photo: Denis Howard

Micathel Boer Goats has enjoyed another very successful Sydney Royal Show Boer Goat Competition claiming Best In Show, Supreme Champion Standard Boer Goat and both the Grand Champion Boer Doe and Grand Champion Boer Buck.



Judging the competition was Paul Ormsby who is a well respected exhibitor in his own right.

Marie Barnes' Cudal-based stud claimed Best In Show and Supreme Champion Standard Boer Goat on the second day of judging with Micathel The Grand Daughter, after taking the Grand Champion Standard Boer Doe award on Day 1.



Micathel The Grand Daughter, whose famous grandmother Micathel Oheo won Best In Show in 2012 and 2015, beat out Kid Champion Standard Boer Buck and Grand Champion Standard Boer Buck - Micathel Stratos.

"Micathel Oheo was one of the most successful Boer goat does in Australia," Ms Barnes said.

"Micathel The Grand Daughter won Grand Champion last year as well as a kid.

"To win Best In Show this year and Supreme Champion Standard Boer Goat with her is very pleasing.

"She is definitely following in her grandmother's footsteps and she looks so much like her too.

"I had high hopes for her but you don't know if someone else is going to bring something better and she would only be champion for 12 months.



"She's only comeback stronger and better."



While there isn't as much history behind Micathel Stratos, Ms Barnes was still very pleased with the result.

"Getting Grand Champion Standard Boer Buck was completely unexpected," she said.

"To have both the Grand Champion Standard Boer Doe and Buck is amazing.

"I'm so pleased."

Mr Ormsby said it was the toughest competition he has had to judge.



"Marie's doe was a step above the rest and deserves this result," he said.



"The overall quality of the goats exhibited has been better than I have ever seen.

"It was tough, but a pleasure to judge."



"We have only had two No 3s and five No 2s which is outstanding.

"It goes to show that breeders are going through their animals properly and not bringing anything which is not up to this level.



"This is important for the show, but also for the breed as a whole.



Ms Barnes may be creating challengers for herself in the future.

As a reward for helping her at a number of shows, she is giving a stud doe - Micathel The Grand Daughter's sister - to Lachlan Davis to start his own stud up.