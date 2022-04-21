Fibre To Fashion a winner at Sydney

Beverly Burns was happy with the interest in the Fleece To Fashion display.

In this year's Sydney Royal Show alpaca section, a new initiative proved very popular with show patrons, officials and breeders alike.



The section introduced the Fleece To Fashion display which demonstrated the journey of an alpaca fleece to clothing worn everyday.



Featuring a strong number of volunteers, the display was designed to help make patrons more aware of all the steps involved in making an alpaca garment.



Beverly Burns said the display had garnered a lot of interest from patrons.



"It has been very successful," Beverly said.



"We have had a lot of enquiry from visitors who had no idea how alpaca wool and clothing was made.

"In operation we have had spinning, knitting, a flat bed needle felter, table weaving and a viking floor loom.



"The main reason we ran the display was to educate people on what happens to the fleece from when it is shorn to when it is being processed and then turned into clothing."