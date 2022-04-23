Forrest kicks into plant footwear for shoes with a green sheen

New owners of the fashionable RM Williams rural clothing and footwear brand, Andrew and Nicola Forrest (pictured), have further diversified their investment portfolio with a stake in plant-based textile maker, Natural Fiber Welding.

The mining and agribusiness billionaire family's investment group, Tattarang, spent $27 million to take part in a capital raising offer by NFW, which also attracted funds from BMW and fashion group Ralph Lauren.

US-based NFW's patented "zero plastic" (fake leather) materials are used by New Zealand's Allbirds footwear brand as well as clothing labels H&M and Alexander McQueen.

Also read: Forrest's quick fire station purchases motivated by green energy as well as cattle

Tattarang's chief investment officer, John Hartman, has reportedly noted while RM Williams' core focus would always be leather boots, the NFW connection may allow future investment in a 100pc plant-based alternative boot to meet changing consumer preferences.

Tattarang paid almost $200 million to buy Adelaide-based RM Williams in October 2020 from the Louis Vuitton-backed private equity group L Catterton, and five per cent shareholder and Australian actor, Hugh Jackman.

Love agricultural news? Sign up for The Land's free daily newsletter.

