GALLERY: Around the show ring at Wauchope

When Jazmin Madden's school agricultural team shut down in 2018 she went out and started her own stud Cedar Creek Angus at Johns River

Her commitment to continue 'down the show path' saw her Angus cow and calf win the top gong at Wauchope Show today.



Described by judges as 'one hellava' cow, Custom Miss Polly P1 and her second calf Cedar Creek Sapphire S1, took out the supreme beef exhibit beating a Speckle Park bull.



"She has a tremendous udder and her calf is a reflection of the cow," the judges said.



Miss Madden said this year's win was 'definitely an accomplishment".

"I'm proud of my animals, this means the world to me that my hard work and dedication has paid off," Miss Madden said.

Custom Miss Polly P1, who is by a Prime Time bull and out of an Alumy Creek Angus cow, won best heifer at Wauchope Show in 2019 and supreme beef exhibit at Coffs Harbour Show with her first calf last year.



There were around 90 beef exhibitors at Wauchope Show today who paraded in muddy and wet conditions.

Among them was St Pauls College, Kempsey, who had one of the largest teams and picked up a number of awards in junior parading.

