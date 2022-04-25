A look at Anzac Day services from around regional NSW

+31































































MORE GALLERIES

All over the state, people turned out to pay their respects at Anzac Day ceremonies and services on Monday.

Whether it was a dawn service or a march during the day, services were well attended throughout regional NSW.



The increased numbers came after COVID-19 restrictions had heavily impacted Anzac Day services over the past two years.



In Bega, the early morning autumn fog enshrouded the Anzac Day dawn service on Monday, adding to the sombre reflective occasion.

The official party of service personnel, both serving and veterans, was joined by a large crowd of Bega residents and families for the annual service.

Meanwhile, the Berrima dawn service returned in 2022, with more than 100 people present.



The service was conducted by Lynn Watson, with prayers recited by the venerable Geoff Webb, and the Anzac address delivered by Air Commodore Bob Rodgers AM.

Squadron Leader Joel Hardy played the Last Post and The Rouse on the trumpet while Jenny Cavanagh and Courtney Snell from the Berrima Rural Fire Service raised the Australian and New Zealand Flag.

Click the links below to see more coverage from ACM's talented journalists and photographers.

Bega Anzac Day Dawn Service a chance to reflect



Tamworth, Bendemeer crowds turn out to honour service men and women



Thousands pay their respects on Anzac Day at the Wagga dawn service



Crowd of 3000 rises for Orange's Anzac Day dawn service



Goulburn gathers for Anzac Day dawn service in Belmore Park



Hundreds gather in Port Macquarie for 2022 Anzac Day Dawn Service



Traditional Anzac Day dawn service in Tuncurry



Residents commemorate Anzac Day 2022 across the Southern Highlands



Bathurst pauses to remember those who served in war



Cobargo community unites in respect



Huge turnout for Anzac ceremony in Griffith



Locals gather to pay their respects in Young



Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.