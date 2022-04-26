Spry's annual bull and female sale| Photos

Celebrating 58 years of breeding outstanding beef genetics for the Australian beef herd, Gerald and Lynden Spry, offered 44 Shorthorn bulls, 8 Shorthorn females and 26 Angus bulls at their on-property sale near Wagga Wagga today.

There was a 100 percent clearance.

Sale summary:

44/44 Shorthorn bulls sold - top price $60,000, av price 20,181

26/26 Angus bulls sold - top price $52,000/, av price $17,730

4/4 Shorthorn females sold - top price $32000, av price $23,500

3/3 PTIC Shorthorn females sold - top price $$28,000, av $24,000.

At the conclusion of the sale Gerald Spry was presented with Life Membership of the Shorthorn Society of Australia by president Chris Thompson.

Gerald Spry recieving Life Membership from Chris Thompson.

Top priced Shorthorn bull at $60,000, Spry's Golden Rod R33, a red son of Spry's Golddenrod P39 was bought by the Schuller family, Outback Shorthorns, Culcairn.



The rising two year old weighed 762kg, with a scrotal measurement of 42 cms and had been used as a cover bull for heifers in the Spry's Shorthorn stud.

"We identified him as a genetic outcross to work with our Thermal and Extra Special genetics," Greg Schuller Outback Shorthorns said.

"We love his skin, high calving ease and softness.

"The soft skin indicates versatility and doing ability which is important for our western clients."

$52,000 Angus top price bought by Appleton Cattle Co. Alpha, QLD.

The top priced Angus bull at $52,000, Spry's-W Paratrooper R601 was bought by Appleton Cattle Co, Alpha, QLD..

The rising two year old son of Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15, weighed 820kg with a scrotal measurement of 41 cm and was described as a long bodied, thick, soft, easy doing bull in the catalogue.

The top priced female at $32,000 Spry's Boom Times Lavendar with heifer calf by Spry's Outback Spry's Buddy M302 was bought by Gary Andrew, Earlston, Victoria.

The sale which was interfaced with AuctionsPlus was settled by Elders stud stock in conjunction with H Francis and Co., Wagga Wagga, with Paul Dooley, Tamworth, guest auctioneer.

