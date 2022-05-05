Young almond jump start

A young almond orchard sits right on the banks of the main Murrumbidgee irrigation channel and it's not far away from reaching maturity, either.
The 37,000 almonds planted in 2018 and 2019 at Mackellar Road Almond Orchard are likely to begin yielding a significant harvest in the next two to three years.
It's rare, CBRE director Matt Childs said, for such a young orchard to hit the market.
"It's really expensive to develop these properties," he said.
"The vendors have done all the preparation, irrigation, planting and now, the young development is available for purchase."
The 330-hectare property at Cudgel, 15 kilometres from Leeton in the NSW Riverina, has 130ha of almonds and 20ha of walnuts.
The Nonpareil, Carmel and Monterey almonds supplied by Growtek Nursery were planted with 8-metre row and 4m tree spacings for an average density of 284 trees a hectare.
Mr Childs said there was scope to grow, too.
"The support land is red sandy loam country that's well suited to horticulture, and it's got a very gentle topography," he said, "so another strong feature of this farm is its ability to expand either the walnut or almond development."
The orchard is underpinned by newly installed water infrastructure accessing Murrumbidgee Irrigation. The vendors have been leasing water, so none is included in the sale, but it comes with about 800 delivery entitlements and has a 100-megalitre storage dam.
There's also a works licence to install a bore, tapping up to 300ML a year of the Lower Murrumbidgee deep groundwater.
Expressions of interest close May 11 and Mr Childs said the Mackellar Road Almond Orchard would likely make over $8 million.
"Corporate clients already active in that industry will be drawn to its size, access to water, soil type, general topography and the region itself," he said.
"Its proximity to the almond hulling facilities at Yanco and Leeton are also helpful because of lack of freight costs."
Contact CBRE agent Matt Childs on 0418 512 494.
Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.
