This year is shaping up as one dominated by a persistent La Nina in the Pacific - weakening although still likely to have an effect and a probably weakly negative Indian Ocean Dipole developing in the coming months. Although these features are favoured to be fairly weak, both are often responsible for at least slightly above average rainfall in many parts of Australia. With both these features simultaneously influencing our weather the chances are good for a least average rainfall in the coming six months over large parts of the continent with only the south west of WA and Tasmania missing out.