The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Central to Inverell and Goondiwindi with good scale and great soils

Marian Macdonald
By Marian Macdonald
Updated May 4 2022 - 11:50pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lisgar runs 450-500 cows and calves, grows oats on the rich basalt farming soils, is nicely watered and has scale with scope for growth.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marian Macdonald

Marian Macdonald

National rural property writer

Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.