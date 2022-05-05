Uralla's Deeargee Station will light up its iconic woolshed for the 2022 Fleece to Fashion Awards, which kick off this weekend.
The Fleece to Fashion Gala Awards night will welcome 350 black-tie clad patrons through the gates to witness a unique wool fashion parade, allowing emerging fashion designers to showcase their wares using Merino wool fabrics.
The event attracts people from emerging and established wool fashion designers, to wool industry figures and services providers, stud growers, and tourists.
Fleece to Fashion will be one of the first large-scale, formal events to return to the region following the COVID-19 pandemic, attracting fashion design entries from Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, Mildura, Young, as well as the local New England region.
The chairman of Fleece to Fashion, Lach Fullon, Cressbrook Merinos, Arimidale, said "it will be a sight to be seen".
"With our event being held in a woolshed, we are showcasing 'fleece to fashion' in its purest form."
He said there would be Merino sheep among the guests and woolen garments simultaneously parading the catwalk.
"Models will literally walk the race in the back pens of Deeargee woolshed," he said.
Fleece to Fashion will celebrate the compelling story of Australian Merino wool production and its esteemed presence within the top fashion and textile manufacturing capitals across the world by hosting its annual awards night to recognise upcoming fashion designers embracing Merino wool in their fashion collections.
