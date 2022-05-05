NEW and established studs have the opportunity to secure high quality Red Angus genetics through the third biennial Red Reflections Red Angus Genetics Sale, to be held online on May 18.
On offer from four studs - Goonoo, Goondoola, GK Livestock and Yallambee - are 14 registered Red Angus females and 36 breed leading genetic packages, including 10 embryo packages and 26 semen packages.
Sale coordinator Graham Jordan said the Red Reflections sale was the only major offering of Red Angus females in Australia, with lots carefully selected to represent the best of the breed.
The most recent sale, held in 2020, topped at $12,500 for Goonoo Red Nature, purchased by Arthur Kelly, AK stud, Kangaroo Valley.
"I think these females are first-class quality, and all of them have been structurally assessed, with videos of each lot available online," Mr Jordan said.
"This sale is a good opportunity for new and established studs to bring in some different cow lines, and that's why we've always tried to keep it as a premium sale."
The event is a precursor to the Red Angus invitational bull sale, held on May 19.
The female and genetics sale will be held online via AuctionsPlus, but there will be a dinner and guest speaker after the sale at the Powerhouse Hotel in Tamworth.
The large draft of live lots from the Jordan family includes three high quality heifers with their first calves at foot, six joined heifers and two unjoined heifers, as well as four semen packages.
Mr Jordan said his best lots were his GK Red 21 Marshall M20 heifers with calves.
"Q24 (lot 2, Goonoo Red Quilty), and Q27 (lot 3, Goonoo Red Quilt) have heifer calves, and Q16 (lot 1, Goonoo Red Quigley) has a bull calf, and they're all by our stud sire GK Red 624 QuickDraw," Mr Jordan said.
The Powe family has a large selection of genetics on offer in the sale, with three live lots, semen packages from two different sires and four embryo packages.
Among the highlights in the draft are lot 10, Goondoola Reconnaissance R49, a granddaughter of BST Tullatoola Robin's Roll C104, who has been an integral part of the Goondoola program and has bred several royal show champions across the east coast. Semen is being offered from KJHT Power Take Off (PTO), whose first daughter shown was best Red Angus exhibit of the 2022 Sydney Royal Show, and first son won reserve champion junior bull at Sydney.
The Cargo stud, in partnership with JP Red Angus, also has semen available from Yallambee Revival Q56, who was the $20,000 top-priced bull of the inaugural Red Angus invitational bull sale in 2021.
"Offering outcross genetics, he is an extremely mobile bull with an incredible foot on him," Hannah Powe said.
"His first calves are hitting the ground now and they are exceptional, we look forward to using him again in our program."
The highlights in the embryo packages are lot 22, which are full siblings to Goondoola Gold M24, a leading female at Goondoola, and lot 23, maternal siblings to the 2022 Sydney Royal grand champion bull, Goondoola Renegade R36, and 2019 Sydney Royal best Red Angus exhibit, Goondoola Cheta N15.
On offer from Queensland stud GK Livestock are semen packages from new sire Red Wheel Stark 67G, which the stud has exclusive rights to, and well-known trait leader Red Fine Line Mulberry 26P, as well as three embryo packages out of GK Red Diamond Mist M16.
"She was the grand champion Red Angus female at Brisbane in 2019 and was in the top four in the interbreed female," Kirrily Johnson Iseppi said.
"I've had a lot of interest in her because she's the only female progeny from the Canadian Diamond Mist line, and she's been a good cow for me."
Seasonal conditions have impacted the draft from Southern Highlands stud Yallambee, with stud principal David Croker only able to offer genetic packages at this year's sale.
"We had over 800 millimetres of rain in the first few months of 2022 so it was a challenge to put females up for offer," he said.
Included in Yallambee draft are genetic packages from some of stud's leading cows and semen from some sought-after sires.
"We have semen from our red gene carrying black Angus bull, Milwillah Blackout, that was purchased for $100,000, and this will be the first time the semen is available for the Red Angus community," Mr Croker said.
"And we also have semen from our bull Northline Revival 122C that we bought in from Canada a few years ago that side the highest priced bull, Yallambie Revival, that sold for $20,000 at last year's Red Angus invitational bull sale."
