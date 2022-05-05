The Land
Red Angus females, genetics on offer at Red Reflections sale

May 5 2022 - 1:00am
2020 SALE TOPPER: Goonoo Red Nature, who sold for $12,500 to Auther at the Red Reflections III sale.

NEW and established studs have the opportunity to secure high quality Red Angus genetics through the third biennial Red Reflections Red Angus Genetics Sale, to be held online on May 18.

