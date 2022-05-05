Among the highlights in the draft are lot 10, Goondoola Reconnaissance R49, a granddaughter of BST Tullatoola Robin's Roll C104, who has been an integral part of the Goondoola program and has bred several royal show champions across the east coast. Semen is being offered from KJHT Power Take Off (PTO), whose first daughter shown was best Red Angus exhibit of the 2022 Sydney Royal Show, and first son won reserve champion junior bull at Sydney.