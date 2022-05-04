The sorghum harvest was largely completed on the North-West Plains four weeks ago with record yields and averages. AMPS agronomist Tony Lockrey said there were not many paddock yields in the Moree district under 5t/ha, the farm yield average was about 7.5t/ha, with some district crops going 10t/ha. Moisture levels and fertiliser use played a big part in the yield results. Those who had bit on the high fertiliser costs at close to $800 a tonne, had reaped the rewards.