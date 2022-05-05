The Land

Brewarrina farmer faces heavy fines for water theft

John Ellicott
By John Ellicott
Updated May 5 2022 - 3:25am, first published 3:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satellite image of the Brewarrina dam.

The rise and fall of water in a dam detected by satellite technology has led to the successful prosecution of a Brewarrina farmer.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Ellicott

John Ellicott

senior journalist

journalist and author

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.