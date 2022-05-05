Labor confirms live sheep export policy

LABOR has confirmed it will phase out live sheep exports if elected, resurrecting the policy it took to the last election.
The party did not say why it would end the live sheep export, other than to note the industry had "been in decline for the past 20 years".
"Labor supports value adding more here in Australia to create more job opportunities," a Labor spokesperson said.
"An elected Albanese Labor government will phase out live sheep exports in consultation with the industry and the West Australian government on what needs to happen given this decline.
"This includes consideration of the impacts for the entire value chain of the industry."
Labor agriculture spokesperson Julie Collins did not respond to requests for comment.
Wool Producers Australia chief executive Jo Hall said the industry was "bitterly disappointed".
"Labor has not spoken to the industry about any of its animal welfare policies, however they have found the time to speak to animal rights organisations," Ms Hall said.
"Two weeks ago at the agriculture leaders' debate, when Ms Collins was asked about the animal welfare policy, she said she had no details.
"So to find out two weeks later they do indeed have an animal welfare policy and they haven't taken the time to consult the industry is very, very disappointing. It doesn't bode well should they win the election."
Labor said it would not change the live export of cattle and would "continue to support this important industry".
However, Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said Labor would sacrifice live export industries to gain Green and animal welfare voters.
"They'll say anything to get elected... after sheep, they'll be after the live cattle trade," Mr Joyce
"It's Labor duck politics - what you see is this beautiful thing above the water. But underneath, there's this seething mass of lefty resentment, about to come to the surface once they get out of the election pond and on to dry land."
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
