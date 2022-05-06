The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Salivating as best cakes on show as CWA celebrates 100 years

John Ellicott
By John Ellicott
Updated May 6 2022 - 12:41am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Land Cookery committee Mary Hollingworth, Denise Hawdon, Amy Scott, Amanda Calwell, Ellice Schneider, Lorraine Phillips, Carole Windley.

I was more than happy to drop in on the cookery judging at the CWA's big centenary conference, and only politely hoping to get a slice of what are widely regarded as the best cakes in the country.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Ellicott

John Ellicott

senior journalist

journalist and author

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.