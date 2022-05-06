The Land
Home/Beef

Near record yarding for Grafton weaner sale as Tablelands' buyers capitalise on competitive prices and late season clover

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated May 6 2022 - 2:34am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Champion white face Hereford cross by Ironbark bulls from Hanging Rock Station at Cangai fetched 755.2c/kg for 217.5kg or $1642.56 at Grafton on Thursday, pictured with co-manager Merv Ide.

Grafton yarded 2852 head of weaner cattle on Thursday, coming close but not quite beating the May store sale two years ago which sold another 440 head to record the largest gathering of stock at the council-operated facility in 40 years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.