Grafton yarded 2852 head of weaner cattle on Thursday, coming close but not quite beating the May store sale two years ago which sold another 440 head to record the largest gathering of stock at the council-operated facility in 40 years.
Steers, 1807 head, averaged 702.9 cents a kilogram or $1579.45 (622c/kg or $1601.20 at the April sale which included heavier types) to reach a top bid of 930.2 and $2310.12 (898.2c/kg and $2501.25 last month).
The 960 weaner heifers averaged 656.8c/kg or $1341.49 (627.4c/kg or $1411.97 last sale, which included grown heifers) with top prices to 890.2 and $1844.69 (850.2c/kg and $2200.88 in April).
The softer trend was typical of sales throughout NSW this week with a lot of competition from vendors for the last draft of their young cattle but buyers were pleased to take home quality steers and heifers for less than $1800, with Northern Tablelands graziers pointing out the last 12 months has grown clover throughout - a trend that may stop abruptly with this weekend's forecast frost, or could continue if rain prevails.
A pen of 24 champion Euro-cross steers with Wakefield Charolais blood from the Chapman family at Fineflower brought 730.2c/kg for 259.6kg or $1895.48 gong to the Northern Tablelands through Nutrien Armidale.
"It's nice to be recognised for our breeding," said Adam Chapman. "But the studs need to be recognised. It's not just us but a partnership that includes the studs that breed our bulls."
Guyra-based shearing contractor and grazier Damian Sutton came away with 30 head of Angus/Brangus from Edwards livestock at Ulmarra paying 818.2c/kg for 188.3kg or $1540.94, eventually driving back up the eastern fall with a load of 84 head to average $1618.
Edwards Livestock was awarded champion Bos indicus cross and sold a pen of 25 Brangus weaner steers for 735.2c/kg for 230.6kg or $1695.37.
Hereford breeders the Moorhead family, Baryulgil Pastoral, sold Charolais weaner steers from first cross cows 598.2c/kg for 346.2kg or $2070.69.
Micha and Tania Middelbosch sold Euro cross weaner steers with Wakefield blood off their Nymboida hill country 688.2c/kg for 265.7kg or $1828.32. Another pen 222kg made 750c/kg or $1665.79 going up the range to Pinkett for the last of this season's clover.
Red Brahman cross milk tooth steers 357.2kg sold to Coombadja Pastoral for 598.2c/kg or $2136.
Whiteface steers from Les McGuire, Dorrigo 388.3kg made 540.2c/kg or $2097.78.
Champion British infused weaner steers from Talgai Creek, Jackadgery, made 690.2c/kg for 290kg or $2001.58.
Karen Willows and James Joyce, Grafton, bought three copper-coloured stud-bred poll Hereford heifers by an Emu Holes bull from Warren Johnson, Dorrigo for 610.2c/kg for 235kg or $1423. The couple will put them to a Bon Bon bull bred by long-time Grafton stud Hereford man Bill Attwater, who passed away this week. Ms Willows and Mr Joyce have purchased Mr Attwater's stud and plan to continue the genetic line.
