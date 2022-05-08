The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

When last year's crop pops up again, not all is lost

By Bob Freebairn
May 8 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Self-sown oat crop of Eurabbie oats mid-April this year. Attention to correcting soil deficiencies, weed and rust control, plus early grazing management all important for high production.

A very wet early March (130mm in our case) resulted in big delays for sowing dual purpose crops in many paddocks across NSW, especially in one with poor drainage, at least in some parts of the paddock. Further rains in late March, just as many of these were becoming trafficable again, further delayed sowing.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.