Despite good summer herbicide weed control, including "double knock" for fleabane and windmill grass, two of our three dual purpose paddocks had, in early March, a reasonable uniform population of self-sown oats. We felt that if these were left to develop they had the potential to provide good winter grazing. In contrast if we had sprayed them out and sown when dry conditions allowed this would not have been possible until well into April. Good winter feed from late sowing would be months behind the self-sown option.