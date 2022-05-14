The Land

Fiona Ogilvie: British author, Noel Kingsbury's, new book, 'Wild'

By Fiona Ogilvie
May 14 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Les Cypres, Villefranche-sur-mer, Provence. Garden designed by James and Helen Basson to use zero irrigation. (Image (c)Claire Takacs, Phaidon Press, London).

It is a cliché of garden writing that a picture is worth a thousand words. Then a book came my way that knocked this on the head, the more so as the illustrator is award winning and internationally renowned garden photographer Claire Takacs, author of (among other books) Australian Dreamscapes (2018).

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.