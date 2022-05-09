The Land
Home/News

Wool market outlook positive

By Elders Wool
May 9 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The wool market performed better than most had expected with a rise of 24 cents in local currency terms.

Despite some wild gyrations in the currency markets during the week, the wool market in Australia escaped unscathed.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.