NSW tourism and accommodation providers will soon be able to add another selling point to their visitor pitch - electric vehicle charging stations.
In a bid to build Australia's largest destination charging network, the state government is offering co-funded grants from $2000 to $40,000 per site.
Advertisement
It expects up to 3500 EV chargers will be built across regional NSW through the $20 million grant program.
Treasurer and Energy Minister Matt Kean said the co-funded grants would boost regional tourism and were part of a $171m investment in EV charging over the next four years.
As part of this investment the state government has committed $131m to ultra-fast charging infrastructure and $20m to EV charging in commuter car parks.
"EVs are growing in popularity and this will help ensure our regional areas have the charging stations needed to welcome EV-driving visitors," Mr Kean said.
The destination charging grants can be used to buy and install select EV chargers and purchase the software required to use them.
This includes 75 per cent towards buying up to four alternating current destination chargers per site, 75pc towards charger installation (capped at $1000 per charger) and 50pc towards a two-year charger software subscription.
Motels, wineries, cafes, restaurants, natural attractions, visitor information centres, museums and zoos are eligible to apply.
Read more:
Regional Transport and Roads Minister Sam Farraway said a series of EV tourist drives would also be developed across the state.
"This will grow local economies and support small businesses in areas impacted by COVID, bushfires and floods," Mr Farraway said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.