Jeremy O'Dwyer says people are often shocked by the appearance of his farm in NSW's southern Riverina.
"It's not what you expect from Berrigan," he said.
"Everything's flat on the Riverina Highway, but turn off and just a few kilometres in, drive up the undulating hills and you'll say, "Where the hell did this place come from?'."
His family's home for the last 100 years, Erindale sits atop a small hill overlooking the 721 hectares that have supported the O'Dwyers for three generations.
The pride in Mr O'Dwyer's voice is undeniable as he talks about the property's magnificent trees, which he says are testament to the well-drained, fertile red loams that allow for all kinds of crops from oilseeds and wheat through to oats and lucerne.
Not rice though, he said, there's none of that "dirty" waterlogged country at Erindale.
But it's undeniable, too, that this is the right time for Mr O'Dwyer and wife Kerrie to walk away from their wool growing, lamb and cropping mixed enterprise.
"It's unsustainable and, if I keep doing what I'm doing, I won't be walking in two years' time," he said.
"The sale's one of sadness, but we're pretty excited to be looking at doing something else."
Mr O'Dwyer has been running the property solo at an enormous personal cost. He's farmed in pain for the last 25 years after breaking off his coccyx and damaging his back in a shearing accident.
Their legacy is a flexible, well-fertilised property with a mix of new pastures and emerging crops.
The plan is to hand over about 177ha of canola, 109ha of barley and 92ha of wheat fields.
"The canola is at the three-leaf stage and well out of the ground and I've got barley up, which is two inches high," Mr O'Dwyer said.
With another two day of sowing, the wheat crop would also be in.
Over 90 per cent arable and divided into 12 main paddocks, Erindale generally has a five-year rotation with 1000 crossbred Merino ewes and lambs.
Clover and lucerne pastures as well as crop stubbles post-harvest support the sheep while oat crops are sown for extra fodder that can be tucked away.
Although a dryland operation, Erindale is in the West Corurgan Private Irrigation District and a channel connection could be investigated.
On the home front, there's a large four-bedroom weatherboard residence with wide verandahs, renovated kitchen and separate study.
There's a three-stand shearing shed with yards, three machinery sheds and about 400 tonnes of storage across several grain silos.
Erindale will be auctioned on June 3. Corcoran Parker agent Mike Weller expected bids of about $11 million. Contact him on 0410 663 041.
Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.
