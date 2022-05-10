The Land
Eye on roos: new technology to help manage grazing

John Ellicott
By John Ellicott
Updated May 10 2022 - 3:06am, first published 3:00am
A new drone system will allow station holders in the west of NSW to get a better idea of roo numbers on their property and allow better decisions on where to graze their sheep.

Drone technology is helping western NSW farmers ascertain grazing pressures caused by kangaroo numbers so they can better plan farm production.

