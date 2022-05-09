The Land
Home/News

Australia foot and mouth disease risk doubles as Barnaby Joyce calls for more biosecurity funding

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated May 9 2022 - 10:55pm, first published 10:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barnaby Joyce, pictured at the Hunter Regional Livestock Exchange, said more biosecurity money would be need to keep foot and mouth out.

THE Deputy Prime Minister will "insist" the government spends more money on biosecurity to prevent foot and mouth disease from "devastating" the agriculture industry, after an outbreak in Indonesia doubled the risk of an Australian outbreak.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.