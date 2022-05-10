The dust has settled at the breeding facilities at Lightview in Goondiwindi with renown campdrafters, Terry and Christine Hall announcing the retirement of their resident sire, Hazelwood Conman.
At 23 years of age, Hazelwood Conman's official stud book has been closed to the public.
Advertisement
This dynamic stallion has had an illustrious career in the campdrafting arena and his progeny have been excelling in the performance and sale arenas for many years.
Also read: See who was snapped at Nutrien Supreme
The homebred stallion, by Dogwood Comet out of Hazelwood Romance was born on the 17/1/1999 and commenced his training, as all of the horses that carry the Hazelwood prefix, on the road droving with Terry doing long steady miles and getting plenty of wet saddle clothes.
From an early age, Hazelwood Conman displayed natural ability on cattle and his results became apparent that this was a very special prospect.
Christine Hall recalled Hazelwood Conman's campdraft ability.
"When you come off the camp it's like being on cruise control. When he does it, he does it by himself," she said.
In 2009, Hazelwood Conman's results reflected the horse's outstanding ability; second in the Condamine Bell, first at the Chinchilla Grandfather Clock, equal third in the Warwick Gold Cup, winner of the Barnes Trophy and the Champion of Champions at Warwick.
Then in 2012, he ran second in the Champion of Champions by half a point and placed second in the Warwick Gold Cup after a run off.
Hazelwood Conman is a heritage listed stockhorse and has been recognised by the Australian Stock Horse Society (ASHS) as an impact sire, that is a registered ASH stallion with more than 1000 registered ASH descendants within five generations. Hazelwood Conman currently has 1233 registered progeny.
At the Nutrien Classic Sale held at Tamworth in February, a filly by Hazelwood Conman, Hazelwood Country Blues sold for $300,000 to Kooyong Pastoral Pty Ltd, setting the record price paid for his progeny.
The sale reports and performances of his progeny are endless and every weekend, they feature in campdraft, challenge and performance horse results across the nation.
It's difficult to highlight the achievements of his progeny as there are so many that come to mind. Four of his progeny have won the Nutrien Classic Campdraft, Hazelwood Conair, Bar None Confession, Bulla Tamborine and Nashville Nightman.
Two of his progeny have won the Warwick Gold Cup in 2013, Hazewood Advice ridden by Michael Hiscock and 2019, Hingus ridden by Kerry Turner. His progeny have won the Chinchilla Grandfather Clock and the prestigious Willinga Park Campdraft and the Man from Snowy River Challenge on multiple occasions.
Advertisement
His dominance and influence as a performance sire may never be replicated in the modern era.
Terry and Christine Hall are looking forward to winding down their breeding operation and look forward to going to campdraft events and watching their children Ben Hall and Jane Lee and their families compete.
Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.