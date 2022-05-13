The Land
Home/News

How stimulus funds have helped country show success

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
May 13 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holbrook Show Society committee member, Rita Bowler, and secretary, Debbie Mills, with the new cattle arena during the recent Limousin National Show and Sale.

A litmus test on how hard parts of regional NSW were hit during the COVID-19 pandemic could be reflected by the impact on country shows.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.