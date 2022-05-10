COVID-19 continues to hit workforce availability, and with so many other job options available to them finding full-time truck drivers willing to commit to the lifestyle, is challenging. As a result, it is not unusual for 10 to 15pc of the fleet to be sitting idle. As such, the demand for bulk tippers is through the roof, further tightening a market fuelled by government stimulus construction, urban growth projects and other booming agri-commodities.