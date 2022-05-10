Last week Gooch Agencies conducted its annual autumn female sale with 700 head yarded. Good quality Heifers and calves and pregnancy tested in calf heifers sold firm to $50 stronger than other sales while plainer conditioned and older cows slipped $40-$60 dollars.
First calf cows with calves made $3000 to $4550; cows with calves $1450 to $4000; PTIC Heifers $1850 to $3850; PTIC Cows $1650 to $3100; heifers 12 months to 18mths $1400 to $2625; weaner heifers $1250 to $1950.
Brett Thomson of Dungog topped the sale with a pen of Angus first calf cows selling for $4550.
Weemilah Heifers of Gloucester topped the PTIC section with a pen of Knowla bred Angus Heifers for $3850 to repeat buyers John and Dianne Stidolph of Bulahdelah.
Gillies and Miles of Bundook sold a great pen of Angus heifers (Knowla blood) 16mths for $2625 to Ray White Armidale.
Kelvin Barry of Bulahdelah sold a pen of Angus heifer weaners for $1900 to Mike Sheely of Gloucester.
