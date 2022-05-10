The Land
Gloucester female sale sells to top money for Angus genetics

Updated May 11 2022 - 1:24am, first published May 10 2022 - 10:59pm
Alan Andrews, Weemilah Heifers sold Knowla-bred Angus PTIC for $3850.

Last week Gooch Agencies conducted its annual autumn female sale with 700 head yarded. Good quality Heifers and calves and pregnancy tested in calf heifers sold firm to $50 stronger than other sales while plainer conditioned and older cows slipped $40-$60 dollars.

