The Land
Home/News

Unseasonal end to La Nina a trend not seen for more than 20 years

By Ben Domensino, Weatherzone
Updated May 11 2022 - 2:11am, first published 1:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With two wet-phase climate drivers likely to be influencing Australia's weather patterns in May and June, NSW can expect to see more wet in the weeks ahead.

Rain has reached most districts in NSW this week and large areas of the state could be in for an unusually wet start to winter as well.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.