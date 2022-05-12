Rural landholders will have new opportunities to learn the latest in using technology on farms, with a fresh suite of Drones in Agriculture course dates released.
Already, 580 farmers have accessed the free training to improve business practices with drones, which can be used to remotely check stock, crops, and dams.
"This practical, hands-on training explores the application of drones to a range of agricultural pursuits, so every farmer who participates will know how a drone can benefit their farm planning and day-to-day practices," Skills and Training Minister Alister Henskens said.
"The course will give farmers the confidence and technical skills to operate a drone safely and legally, and ultimately, improve how they do business."
A one-day course will run in each Hillston, Balranald, Dareton, Warialda, Gunnedah, Scone and Coolah between May 23 and June 9.
Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders said: "Technology continues to revolutionise how farmers operate, and courses like this one are an opportunity for people to upskill using the latest technological advancements."
New course dates for upcoming courses at the following locations:
