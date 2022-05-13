The Land
Home/News

More than $6000 an acre at Cowra

Marian Macdonald
By Marian Macdonald
May 13 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cowra's Preston Farm makes $2.35 million

Its historic double-brick homestead, soils and infrastructure netted the vendors of a 157-hectare property near Cowra a price that punched through the $6000 an acre barrier on Friday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marian Macdonald

Marian Macdonald

National rural property writer

Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.