The Land

Store cattle restockers at Carcoar keen for PTIC females with recent rain a driver

Updated May 19 2022 - 2:07am, first published 1:00am
Bowyer and Livermore agents Todd Clements and Tom Card with Glen Eden Pastoral Company cows, PTIC to Mosquito Angus bulls, that sold for $4000 a head at Carcoar store sale last Friday. Photo: Brock Syphers

Carcoar yarded 1982 head for Friday's monthly store sale with weaners well supplied, if a little on the plain side, according to the MLA report.

