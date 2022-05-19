Carcoar yarded 1982 head for Friday's monthly store sale with weaners well supplied, if a little on the plain side, according to the MLA report.
Weaner steers made up nearly half the yarding and calves under 200 kilograms attracted bids from $1020 to $1640 a head with the medium weights making $1500 to $2060. Heavy weights reached $2470.
Advertisement
Heifers sold to a dearer trend with calves less than 200kg bringing bids from $1200 to $1600.
Medium weights made $2000 and the heavier females to $2160.
Heifers pregnancy tested in calf, only 22 yarded, sold from $2325 to $2825 while PTIC cows, more than 10 times the number, averaged 517.7 cents a kilogram or $3217.
The herd dispersal of Glen Eden Pastoral, Oberon, offered Angus cows in calf to Gilmandyke and Mosquito bulls which sold from $3700 to $4110. The first four pens averaged $4000.
Heavy Hereford cows with their third calf at foot topped the market to sell for $4420 from breeder Dan McMahon through Ray White Emms Mooney.
"It was a strong market with wide-spread rain well beyond our district working to spruce-up the job to another level again," reported Bowyer and Livermore agent Tom Card.
Angus steers 368kg vendor bred by Strathairn, Taralga, made $2470 to kick off the bidding followed by similar bred steers 351kg making $2370 for Kevalla Pastoral Co.
Highett Agricultural Holdings sold Angus cross steers, 280kg, for $2000.
Angus steers 340kg made 640c/kg or 2360 for The Ryan Partnership.
Agent Michael Anderson, Tablelands Rural, said the sale draft included one of the best line-ups of cows pregnancy tested in calf and they sold well with buyers eager for new calves come July, August and September.
"Vendors have timed the market well," he said. "Restockers are in the market for well-bred Angus. Heifers were also strong across the board.
"Prices remain very positive, on par with last month's store sale, not quite as high as our recent special weaner sale and well in front of prime sale prices."
Charolais cross heifers from J and VS Milliken, 335kg, made $1875 selling through Nutrien.
Limousin cross heifers from A Said, 325kg, brought $1930 also through Nutrien.
Shreelane Pastoral sold PTIC heifers 392kg for 2575 through the same agent.
Angus cows PTIC from I Whalan made $4020 through Elders.
Advertisement
Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.