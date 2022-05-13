Lock Rogers was a household name within the cattle industry for many years. After 35 years of service in 2017 the well respected cattleman of Wattletop Angus held its final dispersal sale. Five years later daughter Jess and son-in-law Henry have now re-established the stud and brought it back to light.
On May 13th 2022 ,Jess and Henry MacDougall finished heir 2022 bull sale with a total clearance of 32 bulls and a top of $28,500. Across the 32 bulls that went under the hammer an average of $16,968 was achieved.
This is the second sale the duo have held and was an improvement on last years initial results of 18 bulls to an average of $14,000.
Current stud principal Jess Macdougall was "blown away" by the sale result describing it as a "great clearance and average".
"We've been doing quite a few embryo programs right throughout the drought, it's been a slow process to maintain the quality in the offering".
"We were able to implant embryos from some cows that were sold at the initial dispersal in 2017 which has enabled us to hold that high genetic value".
Top priced bull Wattletop General R85 sold to a top of $28,500 to an online auctions plus buyer and was the stand out bull on the day. Described as a 'soft, deep flanked and very easy doing' on his highlights the Angus bull had the largest EMA amongst the offered heard of 9.4 with the equal second highest IMF at 6.9.
Describing Wattletop General R85 Mrs. MacDougall said "We did have quite abit of interest in him, he had a lot of eye appeal from his thickness and the deep body that he displayed with figures to match".
"We had quite a few studs enquire about him and he had really good movement"
Equal second highest sales going under the hammer for $23,500 on the day were Wattletop Enhance R7 and Wattletop Momentous R15. Momentous scored in the top 1% for EMA, 3% IMF and weighed the equal heaviest at 600 days.
The sale was conducted online via Auctions Plus steering away from the traditional sale method of the bull's being displayed in the pen.
