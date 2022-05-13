The Land
A total clearance of 32 bulls were sold via the Auctions Plus online sale in Guyra NSW on Friday 13th 2022.

Andy Saunders
By Andy Saunders
May 13 2022 - 10:00am
Lock Rogers was a household name within the cattle industry for many years. After 35 years of service in 2017 the well respected cattleman of Wattletop Angus held its final dispersal sale. Five years later daughter Jess and son-in-law Henry have now re-established the stud and brought it back to light.

