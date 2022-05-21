A Pacific Ocean La Nina and negative IOD in the India Ocean last occurred together in 2010-11. Both patterns exert their influence during different times of the year. Negative IOD events typically favour rainfall during the cooler months while La Nina events favour rainfall during the warmer months. However, the two events can certainly work together to increase rainfall outside of their respective seasons, but normally the main impacts are follow-on impacts (i.e. a wetter winter could lay the groundwork for flooding in a wetter summer). We have just had a wet summer and autumn in many parts of eastern Australia and regardless of this, above average rainfall is favoured to continue through the winter months across NSW, with a general increase in easterly winds helping to bring a higher incidence of showers to the NSW east coast, while the moisture streaming across from the northwest due to the expected increased potential of northwest cloud bands will help bring a higher potential for rainfall across inland areas of NSW.