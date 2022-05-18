To help small farm owners with property planning, Greater Sydney Local Land Services is providing free hands-on workshops.
The workshops are specifically designed to give smaller landholders expert advice and insight into all aspects of sustainable, resilient, and practical property management as well as practical tools and tips to ensure owners reach their business and lifestyle goals.
Greater Sydney Regional Landcare facilitator Madeleine Florin said the events will take property owners through the ins and outs of best practice property planning step by step.
"It's a three-part series that will help people identify and holistically reach their property management and lifestyle goals," she said.
"A property plan provides a basis for efficient and sustainable land management and does this by stepping through a self-assessment that asks where you are now, where do you want to go and what tools and information are available to help you get there.
"Concepts and best-practice principles such as viewing your property as an ecosystem in a functioning landscape are provided along with planning tools such as a comprehensive workbook and self-assessment guide which provide a framework for the process."
Ms Florin said when it came to property planning, there was no right or wrong approach.
The workshop series began on May 12 with an introductory session with further events on May 20, and May 27.
All workshops will be held at the Greater Sydney Local Land Services Demonstration Farm in Richmond.
