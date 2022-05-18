The Land
Home/Recommended/Smart Farmer

Property planning workshops to help small farm management

May 18 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DIRECTION: Facilitator Madeleine Florin believes the workshops will help people identify and holistically reach their property management and lifestyle goals.

To help small farm owners with property planning, Greater Sydney Local Land Services is providing free hands-on workshops.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.