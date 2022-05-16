Grenfell Picnic Race Club raced for the first time in three years and held a top meeting even though the weather gods did not work in their favour.
The club held an exciting moment when it awarded club stalwart Jill Allen life membership.
Advertisement
Club president Danny Kotel said Jill and her husband Doug had been instrumental in getting the races back up and running after the drought forced many cancellations.
"Doug played rugby union at Lane Cove and he and Jill asked the Lane Cove Legends if they'd sponsor a race at the meeting. They did so, and they've been doing that now for 10 years.
"The Lane Cove Legends are getting on in years now but they still come up to the meeting. We had about 15 this year. Jill was the contact in getting all this done. They come up each year and spend a lot of money in the town."
Rain on the Thursday and Friday before the race day didn't help the crowd and also a late downpour at 1.30pm on race day. But still a good crowd enjoyed a great day of racing and fashions.
Fashions on the field winners, sponsored by Lachlan Fertilizers Rural included: Little Cherubs Boy & Girl (aged 5 - 11) - Oliver Dhu from Canberra and Ali McCann from Grenfell; Trendy Teen Boy & Girl (aged 12 - 17) - Cooper Smith from Grenfell and Matilda Morley from Quandialla; Lady Of the Day (aged 30+) - Rachael Toohey from Crowther; Best Dressed Gentleman (aged 30+) - Michael Duval from Grenfell; Best Dressed Couple (all ages) - Trevor Dhu and Sally Martin from Canberra; Most Beautiful Millinery (all ages) - Bec McRae from Yass; Contemporary Lady (aged 18 - 29) - Lilah Thompson from Sydney.
The Feature Race was the 2022 Lane Cove Legends Grenfell Picnic Cup, 1400m - 1st, Would Be King, Anaelle Gangotena / Doug Gorrel.
journalist and author
journalist and author
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.