The Land
Home/News

Willinga Park World Championship Gold Buckle Campdraft won by Mat Holz riding the Hazelwood Conman son, Nonda Last Frontier

By Robyn Paine
May 16 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Willinga Park Gold Buckle open winner Mat Holz and Nonda Last Frontier.

The World Championship Gold Buckle Campdraft was held at Willinga Park, Blayney Point, last week, with 473 competitors nominated in the featured open.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.