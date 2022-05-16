The World Championship Gold Buckle Campdraft was held at Willinga Park, Blayney Point, last week, with 473 competitors nominated in the featured open.
In a different concept, competitors compete over two full rounds and then a percentage are taken back to a semi final and final, aggregate scores from the first two rounds are not carried forward and all riders start on a clean slate with the three judges.
Advertisement
Mat Holz riding the Hazelwood Conman son, Nonda Last Frontier claimed the $100,000 winner's cheque with just one point separating 1st to 4th placegetters.
Nonda Last Frontier was bred on the Darling Downs by David and Heather Pascoe and owned by Graeme and Jody Rozynski from Modella, Vic.
In second was Hugh Miles, Chic Acres, Qld, on 179, third was Mark Buttsworth, Yugilbar Agile Playgirl, on 178.33, and fourth was Ben Hall, Sheros Traditional Acres on 178.32.
Kingaroy, Qld, competitor, Mark Buttsworth and Yugilbar Agile Playgirl won the highest aggregate score over the four rounds and was presented a Fender Saddle donated by Roohide Saddlery.
Mr Buttsworth also claimed the Winner takes all Feature Cut Out riding Peps Double Rey securing the $11,500 prize money. The Willinga Park program also included the Ladies Dash for Cash, Juvenile and Junior, and state of origin.
Read more:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.