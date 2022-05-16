Wingham Beef Week has kicked off with a bang with around 400 students from across the state descending on the Mid North Coast town for its 35th annual competition.
The students began rolling into Wingham Showground yesterday setting up camps and washing livestock ready for day one of competition.
Advertisement
The event aims to educate at ground level the next generation of our future junior beef enthusiasts in a hands-on environment to increase their knowledge/exposure to the Australian beef industry through education and competition.
Producers use the event to pit their skills, and benchmark their finished product against other producers and industry peers by competing in carcase competition's, both led and unled.
"With the current weather and pasture conditions it should be a very competitive year in the 'grass fed' classes," Wingham Beef Week President Merv Presland said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.