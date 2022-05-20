"The prime market at the moment is driven by grass," he said. "Most sold are going back to the paddock while cattle to the feedlots are very sought after. Prices are very positive but the discrepancy between feeder steers and fat ones to the processors makes no sense. When a feedlot pays $3000 for a steer, 480kg to 500 kg, to go on feed for 100 days and yet the processors are paying $2700 to $2800. Obviously that animal is going to a premium market but domestically we're not seeing it."