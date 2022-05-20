The Land
Home/Beef

Prime cattle market continues apace as restockers and feed lotters drive the traditional fat sales

JB
By Jamie Brown
May 20 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Restockers bid up on a pen of Speckle Park, 182kg a head, sell for 710.2c/kg through Davidson Cameron as Dean Taylor calls the bids during the Scone prime market on Tuesday. Photo: Brett Peel, SRLSC

Prime cattle markets across the state continue on their buoyant course, with firm to dearer prices recorded thanks to continued interest from restocker and feedlot buyers.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.