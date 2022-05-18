The Land
Home/News

New England Superfine wool growers snare fifth Zegna trophy

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
May 18 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zegna's Alessandro Macri, Angie and David Waters and New England chair of the ASWGA, Cathy Hayne.

Armidale district woolgrowers, David and Angie Waters, Tarrangower Merinos, Hillgrove, have won a fifth Zegna trophy for their 15-micron superfine merino wool.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.