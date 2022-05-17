A record crowd attended the famous Back O Bourke Picnic Race club meeting at Easter.
Fashions in the field winners included: Miss Bourke: Taylor Ford - Runner up Sienna Hopley; Master of Bourke: Theodore Rice - Runner up William Rice; Best Dressed Teen Boy: Isaac Ford - runner up Thomas Bowden; Best Dressed teen girl: Eliza Weldon - runner up was Lilly Milgate; Best Dressed Gentleman: Mr Nick Broadbent - Runner up Mr Shayne Carroll; Classic Lady: Janette Bishop - Runner up Trish Wendland; Contemporary Lady: Georgia Meredith - Runner up Sally Simmonds; Best Millinery: Belinda Norman.
Advertisement
The feature race was the 2022 Splashe Cola, Harry Hart Memorial Picnic Cup, 1600m, 1st Knee Slapper, Jockey: Emily Waters / Trainer: Rodney Robb.
Also 2022 John Dwyer (JD) Memorial, most successful trainer at the Back 'O Bourke Picnic Races was Wayne Marsden. The prize for most successful jockey went to Leandro Ribeiro with Ricky Blewitt and Emily Waters tied for runner up.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.