Fashions in the field winners included: Miss Bourke: Taylor Ford - Runner up Sienna Hopley; Master of Bourke: Theodore Rice - Runner up William Rice; Best Dressed Teen Boy: Isaac Ford - runner up Thomas Bowden; Best Dressed teen girl: Eliza Weldon - runner up was Lilly Milgate; Best Dressed Gentleman: Mr Nick Broadbent - Runner up Mr Shayne Carroll; Classic Lady: Janette Bishop - Runner up Trish Wendland; Contemporary Lady: Georgia Meredith - Runner up Sally Simmonds; Best Millinery: Belinda Norman.