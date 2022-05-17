Angus bull buyers lifted another Angus bull sale average at the Bongongo sale, Coolac, by $5402 on the same time last year, as bulls topped at $35,000 in an epic three hour Helmsmann auction.
The sale took longer than usual, due to the increased activity from buyers in the gallery not wanting to take a backward step, securing the bulls they wanted and happy to increase their planned budgets to do so, resulting in a $17,968 average, up from $12,566 last year.
Advertisement
The top bull was Bongongo R573, a son of the new Landfall New Ground N90 sire used at Bongongo for the first time this year and was secured by Boambolo Pastoral Company, Yass, for $35,000.
Manager of Boambolo, Sean McMullen, who runs 1000 breeders, said they were switching to an AI program and this sire would be the perfect bull to compliment the program they will run in the Autumn on their Wagga wagga property and then again in Spring on their Yass property..
"We wanted a bull with a low birth weight, calving ease and high growth and this fella offered tremendous growth with a balanced set of positive carcase data," he said.
Bongongo stud principal Bill Graham, said he was excited to sell the first sons of Landfall New Ground N90 at Bongongo, with six in the sale averaging $22,667, including the sale top at $35,000.
"The New Ground sons have a great temperament with top structure, a balanced set of EBV's and are a great outcross with growth to the current set of bulls in the industry," he said.
Sam Lenehan, Beggan Beggan Pastoral Company, Harden, with his brother James, secured seven bulls as a strong return client to the Bongongo operation, averaging $15,000, and saying they were happy with the bulls they got at a price that they were happy to pay.
In a strong show of local and regular support, Sandy Tait, Gunong Jugurah, Coolac, played at the top end, securing two new sires at $28,000 and $24,000, with growth, carcase and positive fats, while the Hosking family, Coolac, secured three at $17,000 apiece.
Sunny Point Pastoral Company, Oberon, have been attending the Bongongo sale for many years to take bulls back to the cold country and again purchased four bulls, averaging $17,750.
David Graham, DJ Graham Trust, Red Hill, Coolac, again bought the top of the drop, taking home three bulls, including two of the highly sought after Rennylea L519 sons for $26,000 and $24000 respectively, along with a Bongongo bred sire by Aryvale Bartel for $19,000, with all being +3.3 for IMF and strong Indexes.
The sale was conducted by Elders Gundagai under the Helsmann auction system.
Livestock Channel Manager for ACM, looking after a team of 9 across NSW, Qld, Vic and SA. Have been with Fairfax for 15 years in 2017 with 12 months as a journalist, 4 years as a livestock sales rep, 8 years as the Livestock manager at The Land and two years as the Livestock Channel Manager for ACM.
Livestock Channel Manager for ACM, looking after a team of 9 across NSW, Qld, Vic and SA. Have been with Fairfax for 15 years in 2017 with 12 months as a journalist, 4 years as a livestock sales rep, 8 years as the Livestock manager at The Land and two years as the Livestock Channel Manager for ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.