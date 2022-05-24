Despite the current outbreaks of Japanese encephalitis within the pig industry across the east coast of Australia, the 6th annual Forbes Pig Sale was held at Bedgerabong on Thursday last week with a full clearance achieved.
Two vendors presented a draft a 16 stud boars and 26 stud gilts, all of which were sold resulting in an overall gross of $43,320.
Advertisement
In the breakdown, the 16 of 16 boars topped at $2150 and averaged $1481 while 26 of 26 gilts sold to a $960 high and averaged $755.
The top-priced stud boar was Gumshire Louis KK236, a Large White offered by the Blenkiron family of Gumshire stud, Kyneton, South Australia, and purchased by mixed farmer Ryan Overall of Weethallee.
Tipping the scales at 96.6 kilograms the rising six-month-old was described as a "very athletic, long-bodied carcase pig" by Mr Overall.
"It was our first time at the pig sale, and first time buying from Gumshire," he said.
"We have only ever had crossbred sows run free range, and we were looking for a good quality boar to improve out genetics. He is an outstanding pig.
Mr Overall is looking to breed pigs to sell through the commercial sales at Forbes in the future.
Wayne Gauci, Richmond, purchased the $960 top-priced gilt, Pinedock Bessie K952, from vendors the Dockrill family of Pinedock pigs, Casino.
Pinedock also received the Wayne Reid Trophy for the best exhibit which went to a Large White boar, Pinedock Lakeside K1000, which weighed 105kg at six months of age. He was purchased by Graham Hobbs, Molong.
The sale was conducted by VC Reid Livestock, Forbes, with co-principal Murray Reid as the auctioneer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.