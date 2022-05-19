The Land
Home/Beef

New rapid pregnancy testing for Central Queensland beef breeders

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
May 19 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wes and Hayley Offord of Brigalow Texas Longhorn stud are using crush-side blood pregnancy tests.

Beef producers from central Queensland are implementing a new method of pregnancy testing into their herd that is providing almost instantaneous results at the crush.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Thomas

Zoe Thomas

Journalist - North Queensland Register/Queensland Country Life

Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.