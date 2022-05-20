The Land readers who've taken up the offer of a new digital subscription have been enjoying unlimited access to online content from the full suite of ACM Ag mastheads.
For just over three weeks, The Land readers have been exploring a new and improved website and mobile version, with hundreds taking up the offer to access our premium content online.
Advertisement
ACM national agricultural news editor Penelope Arthur thanked the many readers who had already subscribed, adding the response to the digital offer had been overwhelmingly positive.
"We've received a lot of feedback that people really like that their digital subscription to The Land gives them free access to all the ACM Ag websites and digital print editions," she said.
"That includes Queensland Country Life, North Queensland Register, Stock Journal, Stock & Land, Farm Weekly and our national agricultural news website, Farmonline.
"Subscribers not only have access to all those websites, but the digital print versions of all those mastheads as well.
"It's pretty incredible value.
"Our readers have really got behind the digital offer, proving that they truly value the comprehensive agricultural news coverage and market information that we produce seven days a week."
ACM Ag employs more than 60 rural journalists who produce Australia's largest offering of agricultural news content published both online and in print across five states.
"We remain fully committed to our print publications, which in some states have been going strong for over 100 years," Ms Arthur said.
"We see our digital subscription as a really important way to meet the changing way our readers consume news without disadvantaging our incredibly loyal print readers."
As a special introductory offer, digital subscribers will get the first month free, to trial unlimited access to all of our content.
Digital packages start from as little as $3.75 per week.
Readers can take up the subscription offer via theland.com.au or by contacting our digital customer service team on 1300 090 805 or via email on subscriptionsupport@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.