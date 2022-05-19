Faced with wet conditions that have made inspections difficult, agents have extended the expressions of interest period for large-scale north-west NSW grazing property, Narran Park.
The original closing date was May 19 but will now be June 23.
Clemson Hiscox & Co agent Chris Clemson said many prospective buyers had found it impossible to get off their properties to inspect Narran Park.
The property is about 60 kilometres from Brewarrina and Bureau of Meteorology data shows the region has had a very wet year to date, with the town receiving 43 per cent more rainfall in the last three months than average.
The 6359-hectare (15,713 acre) property is a mixed farming operation that is already making a good income from carbon credits.
Contact Clemson Hiscox & Co agent Chris Clemson on 0428 287 222.
Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.
