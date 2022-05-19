An Australian record price of $28,000 was set at Thursday's Invitational 2022 Red Angus Bull Sale at the Tamworth Regional Livestock Exchange, where 39 bulls sold at auction from 43 offered for an average of $10,640.
The top-priced bull was lot opening lot, Yallambee Goldmaster R8 (twin) (AI), sired by the Canadian bull, Red CRSL Goldmaster X74 and bought by David and Ashleigh Hobbs and family of Round-Em-Up Red Angus, Molong, and Isobel Robertson, Fishington, Wongwibinda east of Guyra.
Mr Hobbs said the bull's carcase figures were one of its crucial highlights.
"It's something we're trying to push now, and he's got a marbling figure that's pretty high on a raw data scan," Mr Hobbs said.
Goldmaster R8's eye muscle area (EMA) scan was 120 square centimetres. The bull weighed 852 kilograms at 23 months.
It had figures for 200-, 400-, and 600-day weights of +30, +45 and +61, with a maternal cow weight figure of +57 and +10 for milk.
Mr Hobbs said these were the figures he needed to find for his clients and "push that through into our cattle".
"He's a really good long bull, plenty of meat, plenty of muscle and walks out really well and he's an outcross bull to anything we've got," he said.
"He's got enough frame. We don't want our cattle too big (but) we've got to have enough size.
"In Australia, we get paid on weight, so we're going to have to combine that with carcase data and with cattle that can MSA (Meat Standards Australia) grade and add that MSA grading into those Brahman herds."
Mr Hobbs said Red Angus breeders needed to recognise the breed's importance as a terminal sire in northern Bos indicus herds, injecting MSA grading capability and improved meat and marbling into the first-cross offspring.
He said bull buyers must ensure they select bulls with weight for age and structural soundness that can breed for "a long time".
"You don't want a bull that's only going to last one or two years, and you need bulls that are structurally right and can last five or six years minimum."
The previous Australian record price for a Red Angus bull was paid in September last year at the Power of Red VII Qld Red Angus sale, Toowoomba Showgrounds, Qld, at $22,000.
The second top price at Tamworth was $16,000 was paid for four different lots. These went to N.E. and J.B. Bignell and Sons purchased Redgums Mr Mulberry, from Redgums Red Angus, Echuca; Greg Harris bought WD Red Mr Rolex R009 via an online bid. He was offered by WD Cattle, Hoolbrook; Goondoola Ricochet, Goondoola stud, Cargo, was bought by J.J. and M. Joliffe, and Pine Villa Silvester S85, offered by Pine Villa stud, Yeoval, was purchased by S. Heywood and K. Smith.
Demand for bulls from volume buyers was from all eastern states.
Elders Walgett account Ashjal Pty Ltd bought four bulls for a gross of $29,000, including $10,000 for Goonoo Red Revise R9 from the Jordan family's Goonoo stud, Tamworth.
D.D. and O.R. Mitchell bought four bulls totalling $24,000, while George and Fuhrmann, Lismore, account Melaleuca Pastoral, bought three bulls for $34,000 total.
Selling agents were Elders Tamworth, with the sale interfaced online via Elite Livestock Auctions, with Paul Dooley as auctioneer.
