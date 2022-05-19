The Land

Chickpea snub: farmers plant wheat into wheat

John Ellicott
By John Ellicott
Updated May 19 2022 - 11:20pm, first published 11:07pm
Matthew Madden, Fairfield, east of Moree, in his field of Sunblade wheat planted zero till into chickpea stubble from last year. Many farmers are shunning chickpeas this year.

The soil moisture profile is the best ever but the fall-out from last year's difficult chickpea crop will mean many northern farmers will plant wheat on old wheat sowings.

John Ellicott

senior journalist

journalist and author

